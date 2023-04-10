A correction may be in store for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares?

In the latest session, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) closed at $3.15 down -1.25% from its previous closing price of $3.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13616852 shares were traded. SPCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $4.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on January 10, 2023, with a $4 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 388.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPCE has reached a high of $9.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.9910, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3574.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SPCE has traded an average of 10.38M shares per day and 9.52M over the past ten days. A total of 275.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.83M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SPCE as of Mar 14, 2023 were 56.1M with a Short Ratio of 56.10M, compared to 50.77M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.02% and a Short% of Float of 22.62%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.79 and -$1.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.86. EPS for the following year is -$1.68, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.72 and -$2.25.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32M and the low estimate is $7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 928.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.