A glimpse at Invitae Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Invitae Corporation’s stock clocked out at $1.32, up 3.94% from its previous closing price of $1.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5083988 shares were traded. NVTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2500.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NVTA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 15.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $1.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Wen Yafei sold 2,625 shares for $1.41 per share. The transaction valued at 3,701 led to the insider holds 443,749 shares of the business.

Brida Thomas sold 2,625 shares of NVTA for $3,701 on Mar 13. The insider now owns 437,642 shares after completing the transaction at $1.41 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Nussbaum Robert L, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 2,625 shares for $1.41 each. As a result, the insider received 3,701 and left with 447,907 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVTA has reached a high of $9.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8030, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4713.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NVTA traded 8.89M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.49M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 244.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 240.49M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NVTA as of Mar 14, 2023 were 46.71M with a Short Ratio of 46.71M, compared to 43.61M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.00% and a Short% of Float of 20.15%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.06 and -$1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.42. EPS for the following year is -$1.18, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.82 and -$1.59.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $116.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $123.99M to a low estimate of $111.26M. As of the current estimate, Invitae Corporation’s year-ago sales were $123.69M, an estimated decrease of -5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $123.72M, a decrease of -9.40% less than the figure of -$5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $132.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $115.24M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $517.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $497.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $504.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $516.3M, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $573.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $600M and the low estimate is $536.28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.