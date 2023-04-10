A glimpse at Nikola Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) closed at $1.22 up 4.27% from its previous closing price of $1.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12506148 shares were traded. NKLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nikola Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 13, 2023, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $3.

BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 17, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Lohscheller Michael sold 27,863 shares for $2.11 per share. The transaction valued at 58,847 led to the insider holds 849,184 shares of the business.

Mendes Carey sold 1,291 shares of NKLA for $2,727 on Mar 06. The President, Energy now owns 349,591 shares after completing the transaction at $2.11 per share. On Dec 30, another insider, RUSSELL MARK A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $2.21 each. As a result, the insider received 165,891 and left with 1,959,917 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NKLA has reached a high of $9.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0308, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5689.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NKLA has traded an average of 14.28M shares per day and 18.56M over the past ten days. A total of 488.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 324.62M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NKLA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 99.75M with a Short Ratio of 113.57M, compared to 102.1M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.45% and a Short% of Float of 24.51%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.06 and -$1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.15. EPS for the following year is -$1.2, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.67 and -$1.75.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $299.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $600.1M and the low estimate is $157.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 294.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.