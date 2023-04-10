A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

The price of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAH) closed at $1.03 in the last session, up 3.00% from day before closing price of $1.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 620852 shares were traded. AVAH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AVAH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on January 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $1 from $2 previously.

On November 21, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $3.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on November 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5.50 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Afshar David bought 10,000 shares for $2.01 per share. The transaction valued at 20,140 led to the insider holds 288,240 shares of the business.

Cunningham Patrick A. bought 3,100 shares of AVAH for $9,626 on May 26. The Chief Compliance Officer now owns 122,195 shares after completing the transaction at $3.10 per share. On May 20, another insider, Reisz Edwin C., who serves as the Chief Administrative Officer of the company, bought 9,000 shares for $2.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,929 and bolstered with 888,290 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVAH now has a Market Capitalization of 194.52M and an Enterprise Value of 1.53B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.86 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVAH has reached a high of $3.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2208, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4630.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AVAH traded on average about 479.53K shares per day over the past 3-months and 590.25k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 186.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.13M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AVAH as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.09M, compared to 2.06M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.12% and a Short% of Float of 4.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $452.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $458.84M to a low estimate of $444.1M. As of the current estimate, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $450.53M, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $455.23M, an increase of 2.80% over than the figure of $0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $463.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $446.8M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVAH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.79B, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.98B and the low estimate is $1.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.