A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Coherent Corp. (NYSE:COHR)

After finishing at $36.69 in the prior trading day, Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR) closed at $32.98, down -10.11%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4255201 shares were traded. COHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.61.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of COHR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on January 18, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

On December 13, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $43 to $45.

On December 02, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $48.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on December 02, 2022, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when RAYMOND MARY JANE sold 4,000 shares for $41.05 per share. The transaction valued at 164,186 led to the insider holds 175,856 shares of the business.

Xia Howard H. sold 2,270 shares of COHR for $98,007 on Mar 01. The Director now owns 39,601 shares after completing the transaction at $43.17 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, KRAMER FRANCIS J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,936 shares for $40.00 each. As a result, the insider received 117,440 and left with 272,685 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COHR has reached a high of $68.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.48.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.4M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 138.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.45M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for COHR as of Mar 14, 2023 were 5.88M with a Short Ratio of 5.88M, compared to 6.54M on Jan 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.23% and a Short% of Float of 4.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.01 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.91, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.16 and $3.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.74. EPS for the following year is $4.49, with 17 analysts recommending between $5.88 and $3.12.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $1.35B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.36B to a low estimate of $1.33B. As of the current estimate, Coherent Corp.’s year-ago sales were $827.72M, an estimated increase of 62.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.36B, an increase of 53.50% less than the figure of $62.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.3B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.32B, up 63.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.13B and the low estimate is $5.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.