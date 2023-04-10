Altimmune Inc. (ALT) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) was $4.01 for the day, up 3.62% from the previous closing price of $3.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1640200 shares were traded. ALT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8200.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.30 and its Current Ratio is at 11.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on March 22, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $6 from $20 previously.

On December 01, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Eisenstadt Richard I bought 10,000 shares for $4.31 per share. The transaction valued at 43,140 led to the insider holds 22,010 shares of the business.

Harris Matthew Scott bought 10,000 shares of ALT for $42,200 on Mar 23. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 33,311 shares after completing the transaction at $4.22 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, Drutz David, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 9,000 shares for $4.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 38,430 and bolstered with 29,484 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALT has reached a high of $23.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.2792, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.4139.

Shares Statistics:

ALT traded an average of 1.94M shares per day over the past three months and 2.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.86M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ALT as of Mar 14, 2023 were 7.4M with a Short Ratio of 7.40M, compared to 6.26M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.02% and a Short% of Float of 17.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$0.59, while EPS last year was -$0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.54, with high estimates of -$0.49 and low estimates of -$0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.78 and -$2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.88. EPS for the following year is -$2.16, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.72 and -$2.82.