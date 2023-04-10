AMV (Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) closed at $0.49 up 1.04% from its previous closing price of $0.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 574447 shares were traded. AMV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5099 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4720.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMV has reached a high of $243.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3788, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.3362.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMV has traded an average of 3.54M shares per day and 1.07M over the past ten days. A total of 14.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.35M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.53% stake in the company. Shares short for AMV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 385.88k with a Short Ratio of 0.85M, compared to 64.93k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.98% and a Short% of Float of 3.98%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of -$0.55 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.8 and -$1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.8. EPS for the following year is -$1.06, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.06 and -$1.06.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.3M and the low estimate is $9.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,450.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.