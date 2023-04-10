An average trading volume for Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) closed at $1.58 in the last session, up 2.60% from day before closing price of $1.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 972152 shares were traded. BKKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5050.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BKKT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on September 29, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

On July 19, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.

On November 11, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $28.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on November 11, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when VPC Impact Acquisition Holding sold 20,000 shares for $1.67 per share. The transaction valued at 33,320 led to the insider holds 7,479,045 shares of the business.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holding sold 74,495 shares of BKKT for $126,642 on Mar 31. The Director now owns 7,499,045 shares after completing the transaction at $1.70 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, VPC Impact Acquisition Holding, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $1.32 each. As a result, the insider received 66,000 and left with 7,573,540 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKKT has reached a high of $5.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5114, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0389.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BKKT traded on average about 3.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.29M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 79.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.49M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BKKT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 12.28M with a Short Ratio of 13.89M, compared to 12.4M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.63% and a Short% of Float of 17.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.48 and -$6.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$0.95.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $15.88M. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.25M to a low estimate of $13M. As of the current estimate, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.7M, an estimated increase of 15.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.27M, an increase of 22.20% over than the figure of $15.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $57.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $54.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.5M, up 38.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $77.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $83M and the low estimate is $71.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.