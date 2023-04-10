An average trading volume for LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $0.13 in the prior trading day, LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) closed at $0.13, up 3.90%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0049 from its previous closing price. On the day, 679434 shares were traded. LGMK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1409 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1270.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LGMK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Curtis Robert Arthur bought 10,000 shares for $1.15 per share. The transaction valued at 11,460 led to the insider holds 27,645 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LGMK has reached a high of $2.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1907, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7020.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.75M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 9.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.79M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LGMK as of Mar 14, 2023 were 642.03k with a Short Ratio of 0.64M, compared to 756.51k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.69% and a Short% of Float of 2.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $4.86M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.86M to a low estimate of $4.86M. As of the current estimate, LogicMark Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.18M, an estimated increase of 16.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.96M, an increase of 10.50% less than the figure of $16.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.96M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LGMK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.14M, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $90M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $90M and the low estimate is $90M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 348.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.