An average trading volume for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) closed at $0.69 in the last session, down -0.43% from day before closing price of $0.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0030 from its previous closing price. On the day, 654687 shares were traded. SPPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6650.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SPPI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on September 17, 2020, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on December 26, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Riga Thomas J sold 31,381 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 24,979 led to the insider holds 472,411 shares of the business.

McGahan Keith M sold 27,197 shares of SPPI for $21,649 on Mar 15. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 189,325 shares after completing the transaction at $0.80 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Riga Thomas J, who serves as the CEO & President of the company, sold 18,153 shares for $0.82 each. As a result, the insider received 14,867 and left with 503,792 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPPI has reached a high of $1.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7946, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7157.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SPPI traded on average about 1.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 956.59k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 199.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.03M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SPPI as of Mar 14, 2023 were 4.79M with a Short Ratio of 4.79M, compared to 4.9M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.36% and a Short% of Float of 2.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.11M, up 390.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $79.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $95.1M and the low estimate is $71.79M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 61.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.