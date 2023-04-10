An average trading volume for Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $28.53 in the prior trading day, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) closed at $28.59, up 0.21%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 859359 shares were traded. VTYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.44.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VTYX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.20 and its Current Ratio is at 20.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on March 21, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $77.

On December 19, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

On November 17, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $45.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on November 17, 2022, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when Mohan Raju sold 7,515 shares for $29.01 per share. The transaction valued at 217,991 led to the insider holds 1,582,381 shares of the business.

Mohan Raju sold 13,230 shares of VTYX for $394,411 on Apr 05. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,589,896 shares after completing the transaction at $29.81 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Auster Martin, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 21,000 shares for $30.76 each. As a result, the insider received 646,035 and left with 47,649 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTYX has reached a high of $47.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.52.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 828.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.07M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 56.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.22M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VTYX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.13M with a Short Ratio of 5.82M, compared to 3.76M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.29% and a Short% of Float of 14.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.59 and a low estimate of -$0.71, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.67, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.16 and -$2.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.59. EPS for the following year is -$2.85, with 8 analysts recommending between -$2.44 and -$3.35.