An average trading volume for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $17.62 in the prior trading day, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) closed at $17.39, down -1.31%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4901085 shares were traded. ZIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.15.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZIM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $30.40 from $17.60 previously.

On February 13, 2023, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $26.50 to $15.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ZIM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZIM has reached a high of $71.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.79.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.91M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.75M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 120.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.39M. Insiders hold about 21.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ZIM as of Mar 14, 2023 were 15.39M with a Short Ratio of 15.39M, compared to 18.47M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.80% and a Short% of Float of 16.14%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ZIM’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.50, compared to 16.95 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 127.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.59 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $14.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $38.4 and $35.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $37.31. EPS for the following year is $0.55, with 7 analysts recommending between $8.71 and -$4.29.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $2.11B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.6B to a low estimate of $1.48B. As of the current estimate, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $3.47B, an estimated decrease of -39.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.77B, a decrease of -52.50% less than the figure of -$39.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.67B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.73B, up 15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.83B and the low estimate is $4.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -47.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.