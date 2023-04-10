An investigation into Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA)’s technical aspects

The price of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) closed at $1.35 in the last session, up 9.76% from day before closing price of $1.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20843346 shares were traded. DNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2050.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DNA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.40 and its Current Ratio is at 8.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on November 29, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On October 04, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $5.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on May 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when Kelly Jason R sold 100,000 shares for $1.31 per share. The transaction valued at 131,000 led to the insider holds 11,494,680 shares of the business.

Canton Barry sold 37,650 shares of DNA for $49,322 on Apr 06. The 10% Owner now owns 13,767,594 shares after completing the transaction at $1.31 per share. On Apr 06, another insider, Shetty Reshma P., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 37,650 shares for $1.31 each. As a result, the insider received 49,322 and left with 13,767,594 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNA has reached a high of $4.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5200, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2871.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DNA traded on average about 20.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 14.82M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.86B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 983.79M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DNA as of Mar 14, 2023 were 173.1M with a Short Ratio of 173.10M, compared to 125.18M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.35% and a Short% of Float of 15.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.42, while EPS last year was -$0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.33 and -$1.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.36, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $88.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $103.6M to a low estimate of $79.1M. As of the current estimate, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $148.49M, an estimated decrease of -40.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $86.42M, a decrease of -48.70% less than the figure of -$40.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $107.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $59.94M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $483M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $459M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $471.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $313.84M, up 50.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $381.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $460M and the low estimate is $317.14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -19.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.