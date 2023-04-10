An overall feel about IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, IonQ Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.81, up 2.25% from its previous closing price of $6.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6807444 shares were traded. IONQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.21.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IONQ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.40 and its Current Ratio is at 18.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on June 08, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On November 22, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Chapman Peter Hume sold 7,304 shares for $4.43 per share. The transaction valued at 32,357 led to the insider holds 458,762 shares of the business.

Babinski Laurie A. sold 5,199 shares of IONQ for $23,032 on Dec 12. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 238,803 shares after completing the transaction at $4.43 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Kramer Thomas G., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,079 shares for $4.43 each. As a result, the insider received 13,640 and left with 824,232 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 120.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IONQ has reached a high of $12.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.05.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IONQ traded 4.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9.93M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 199.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.36M. Insiders hold about 7.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IONQ as of Mar 14, 2023 were 18.73M with a Short Ratio of 18.73M, compared to 17.71M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.37% and a Short% of Float of 14.96%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.51 and -$0.56.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $3.22M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.4M to a low estimate of $3.1M. As of the current estimate, IonQ Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.65M, an estimated increase of 95.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.65M, an increase of 86.90% less than the figure of $95.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IONQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.1M, up 400.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.2M and the low estimate is $15.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 102.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.