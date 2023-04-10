An overall feel about Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) closed at $21.40 down -0.42% from its previous closing price of $21.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2285645 shares were traded. SMTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.35.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Semtech Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on March 22, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $52 from $34 previously.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on September 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $65 to $43.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Silberstein Asaf sold 1,971 shares for $62.60 per share. The transaction valued at 123,385 led to the insider holds 59,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Semtech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMTC has reached a high of $65.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.01.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SMTC has traded an average of 1.29M shares per day and 3.13M over the past ten days. A total of 63.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.14M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SMTC as of Mar 14, 2023 were 8.28M with a Short Ratio of 8.28M, compared to 6.51M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.97% and a Short% of Float of 16.63%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.83 and $2.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.8. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.42 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $150.4M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $153M to a low estimate of $150M. As of the current estimate, Semtech Corporation’s year-ago sales were $190.55M, an estimated decrease of -21.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $149.67M, a decrease of -26.00% less than the figure of -$21.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $155M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $145.1M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $742.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $739M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $739.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $740.86M, down -0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $657.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $677.29M and the low estimate is $647.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.