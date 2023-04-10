Analysis of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX): Selected Notes

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) closed the day trading at $12.31 down -4.50% from the previous closing price of $12.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5549823 shares were traded. ENVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.15.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ENVX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.30 and its Current Ratio is at 14.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on January 11, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On December 02, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.

On November 04, 2022, Janney started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.Janney initiated its Buy rating on November 04, 2022, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Rodgers Thurman J bought 102,599 shares for $11.57 per share. The transaction valued at 1,187,070 led to the insider holds 900,000 shares of the business.

Rodgers Thurman J bought 69,557 shares of ENVX for $756,780 on Mar 20. The Director now owns 797,401 shares after completing the transaction at $10.88 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Rodgers Thurman J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 98,700 shares for $10.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,080,765 and bolstered with 727,844 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 328.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENVX has reached a high of $26.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.36.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ENVX traded about 4.67M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ENVX traded about 7.4M shares per day. A total of 154.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.53M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ENVX as of Mar 14, 2023 were 21.52M with a Short Ratio of 21.52M, compared to 18.82M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.64% and a Short% of Float of 19.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.54 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.73, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.63 and -$0.92.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.5M and the low estimate is $900k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.