Analysis of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB): Selected Notes

The closing price of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) was $29.45 for the day, up 6.55% from the previous closing price of $27.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 626314 shares were traded. MCB stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.84.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MCB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Sigrist Greg bought 1,000 shares for $35.97 per share. The transaction valued at 35,970 led to the insider holds 13,842 shares of the business.

Gold David J bought 500 shares of MCB for $19,000 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 22,231 shares after completing the transaction at $38.00 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Reinhardt William, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,488 shares for $33.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,056 and bolstered with 16,280 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCB now has a Market Capitalization of 330.83M. As of this moment, Metropolitan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCB has reached a high of $104.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.79.

Shares Statistics:

MCB traded an average of 397.09K shares per day over the past three months and 1.36M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.46M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MCB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 309.48k with a Short Ratio of 0.56M, compared to 342.1k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.76% and a Short% of Float of 2.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.01 and a low estimate of $1.96, while EPS last year was $1.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.11, with high estimates of $2.16 and low estimates of $2.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.79 and $8.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.58. EPS for the following year is $9.65, with 2 analysts recommending between $10 and $9.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $67.29M to a low estimate of $66M. As of the current estimate, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $54.06M, an estimated increase of 23.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $67.74M, an increase of 8.70% less than the figure of $23.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $68.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $280.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $271M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $275.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $255.75M, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $303.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $310.84M and the low estimate is $296M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.