Analysis of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS): Selected Notes

The closing price of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) was $0.11 for the day, down -1.83% from the previous closing price of $0.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0020 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9567889 shares were traded. NVOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1120 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1040.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NVOS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when Oliva Robert Letterio bought 5,000 shares for $2.23 per share. The transaction valued at 11,156 led to the insider holds 217,717 shares of the business.

Oliva Robert Letterio bought 5,000 shares of NVOS for $11,125 on Apr 19. The Director now owns 212,717 shares after completing the transaction at $2.23 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVOS now has a Market Capitalization of 16.81M and an Enterprise Value of 25.42M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.13 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVOS has reached a high of $2.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1282, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7398.

Shares Statistics:

NVOS traded an average of 28.99M shares per day over the past three months and 11.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.54M. Insiders hold about 12.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NVOS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.12M with a Short Ratio of 4.17M, compared to 63.63k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.23% and a Short% of Float of 7.26%.