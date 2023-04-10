Are Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) closed at $0.10 up 4.00% from its previous closing price of $0.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0040 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1294259 shares were traded. ADMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1054 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADMP now has a Market Capitalization of 17.31M and an Enterprise Value of 16.58M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADMP has reached a high of $0.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1804, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2465.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ADMP has traded an average of 1.35M shares per day and 969.44k over the past ten days. A total of 149.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.38M. Insiders hold about 0.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ADMP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.65M with a Short Ratio of 2.00M, compared to 2.51M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.10% and a Short% of Float of 1.10%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.51M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $500k to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.47M, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.6M, an increase of 38.10% over than the figure of $2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.6M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.43M, down -60.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.2M and the low estimate is $9.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 178.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.