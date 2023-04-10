Are analysts optimistic about Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INFI) stock?

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) closed the day trading at $0.15 up 8.02% from the previous closing price of $0.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0110 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2084262 shares were traded. INFI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1570 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of INFI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on October 18, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On August 02, 2021, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $6.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on July 28, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $14.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INFI has reached a high of $1.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3520, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7784.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, INFI traded about 1.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, INFI traded about 1.27M shares per day. A total of 89.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.23M. Insiders hold about 2.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.70% stake in the company. Shares short for INFI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 596.98k with a Short Ratio of 0.73M, compared to 1.15M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.67% and a Short% of Float of 0.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.55.