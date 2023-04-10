Are analysts optimistic about Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PHAT) stock?

The closing price of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT) was $7.70 for the day, up 5.77% from the previous closing price of $7.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 673936 shares were traded. PHAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.04.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PHAT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on March 13, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On October 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when Curran Terrie bought 12,919 shares for $7.82 per share. The transaction valued at 101,025 led to the insider holds 188,290 shares of the business.

Henderson Molly sold 3,439 shares of PHAT for $25,002 on Apr 06. The CFO and CBO now owns 72,576 shares after completing the transaction at $7.27 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Henderson Molly, who serves as the CFO and CBO of the company, sold 2,032 shares for $8.53 each. As a result, the insider received 17,335 and left with 76,015 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHAT has reached a high of $16.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.46.

Shares Statistics:

PHAT traded an average of 429.87K shares per day over the past three months and 556.66k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.02M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PHAT as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.06M with a Short Ratio of 3.06M, compared to 2.69M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.30% and a Short% of Float of 11.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.23 and a low estimate of -$1.5, while EPS last year was -$0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.44, with high estimates of -$1.21 and low estimates of -$1.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.83 and -$5.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.03. EPS for the following year is -$5.46, with 6 analysts recommending between -$4.97 and -$5.89.