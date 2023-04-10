Are Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) closed at $0.26 down -0.30% from its previous closing price of $0.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0008 from its previous closing price. On the day, 682501 shares were traded. ARDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2136.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on February 19, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARDS has reached a high of $2.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5108, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0755.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARDS has traded an average of 1.63M shares per day and 464.28k over the past ten days. A total of 17.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.60M. Insiders hold about 31.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ARDS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 654.29k with a Short Ratio of 3.06M, compared to 95.92k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.52% and a Short% of Float of 2.67%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was -$0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.7 and -$1.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.76. EPS for the following year is -$0.81, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.44 and -$1.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.53M, up 42.70% from the average estimate.