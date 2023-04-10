Are LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, LivePerson Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.48, up 5.91% from its previous closing price of $4.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1307389 shares were traded. LPSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LPSN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on March 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5 from $8 previously.

On March 16, 2023, ROTH MKM Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $6.

Craig Hallum Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 16, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when LOCASCIO ROBERT P sold 4,319 shares for $4.44 per share. The transaction valued at 19,176 led to the insider holds 394,435 shares of the business.

Collins John DeNeen sold 1,780 shares of LPSN for $7,903 on Apr 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 194,933 shares after completing the transaction at $4.44 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Greenberg Monica L., who serves as the EVP, Policy & General Counsel of the company, sold 1,726 shares for $4.44 each. As a result, the insider received 7,663 and left with 110,938 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPSN has reached a high of $26.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.0682, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.3683.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LPSN traded 1.84M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.43M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LPSN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.38M with a Short Ratio of 5.69M, compared to 4.94M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.81% and a Short% of Float of 7.37%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.71 and -$2.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.74. EPS for the following year is -$1.2, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.06 and -$1.28.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $126.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $127.51M to a low estimate of $126.2M. As of the current estimate, LivePerson Inc.’s year-ago sales were $123.8M, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $132.18M, an increase of 1.50% less than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $141.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $123.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $519.84M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $518.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $519.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $469.62M, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $551.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $567.06M and the low estimate is $512M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.