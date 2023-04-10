Are Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Riot Platforms Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.16, up 0.11% from its previous closing price of $9.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12660959 shares were traded. RIOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.76.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RIOT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on February 21, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On September 29, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $7.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on September 29, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when D’Ambrosio Lance Varro sold 26,000 shares for $6.39 per share. The transaction valued at 166,101 led to the insider holds 69,441 shares of the business.

Jackman William Richard sold 25,000 shares of RIOT for $100,000 on Dec 15. The EVP & General Counsel now owns 1,018,389 shares after completing the transaction at $4.00 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, Harris Chad Everett, who serves as the EVP, CCO of the company, sold 75,565 shares for $4.15 each. As a result, the insider received 313,595 and left with 984,942 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIOT has reached a high of $18.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.25.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RIOT traded 18.18M shares on average per day over the past three months and 18.81M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 156.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.57M. Insiders hold about 6.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RIOT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 28.92M with a Short Ratio of 32.88M, compared to 30.15M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.29% and a Short% of Float of 18.35%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.58 and -$2.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.29 and -$0.71.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $55.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $62.87M to a low estimate of $50.3M. As of the current estimate, Riot Platforms Inc.’s year-ago sales were $90.89M, an estimated decrease of -39.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.49M, a decrease of -10.40% over than the figure of -$39.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $79.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $62.6M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $261.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $249.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $254.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $213.24M, up 19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $365.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $494M and the low estimate is $298.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.