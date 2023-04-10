As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) offers stability

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) closed the day trading at $1.23 down -13.99% from the previous closing price of $1.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1179172 shares were traded. ATNF stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ATNF, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on September 15, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATNF has reached a high of $48.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6141, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.2172.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ATNF traded about 1.49M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ATNF traded about 3.3M shares per day. A total of 3.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.41M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ATNF as of Mar 14, 2023 were 70.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 186.44k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.89% and a Short% of Float of 2.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.2 and -$1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.2. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.