As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, C3.ai Inc. (AI) offers stability

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) closed the day trading at $22.84 up 8.30% from the previous closing price of $21.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 60239540 shares were traded. AI stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.40.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on February 03, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when LEVIN RICHARD C sold 24,000 shares for $30.04 per share. The transaction valued at 720,960 led to the insider holds 209,664 shares of the business.

Parkkinen Juho sold 553 shares of AI for $14,285 on Mar 24. The SVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 341,409 shares after completing the transaction at $25.83 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Parkkinen Juho, who serves as the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 926 shares for $21.71 each. As a result, the insider received 20,100 and left with 341,962 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AI has reached a high of $34.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.19.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AI traded about 23.20M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AI traded about 40.08M shares per day. A total of 110.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.86M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AI as of Mar 14, 2023 were 24.81M with a Short Ratio of 24.81M, compared to 22.15M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.11% and a Short% of Float of 25.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.62.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $71.05M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $71.8M to a low estimate of $70.56M. As of the current estimate, C3.ai Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.32M, an estimated decrease of -1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.8M, an increase of 9.90% over than the figure of -$1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $75.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $68.5M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $266.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $264.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $265.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.76M, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $318.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $340.7M and the low estimate is $300.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.