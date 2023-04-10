As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Lilium N.V. (LILM) offers stability

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) closed the day trading at $0.60 up 2.75% from the previous closing price of $0.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0160 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1680969 shares were traded. LILM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5710.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LILM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on March 14, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.

On December 07, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $2 to $1.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LILM has reached a high of $5.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9645, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7345.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LILM traded about 1.75M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LILM traded about 3.95M shares per day. A total of 397.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.03M. Insiders hold about 63.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LILM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.94M with a Short Ratio of 7.98M, compared to 8.42M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.75% and a Short% of Float of 3.02%.