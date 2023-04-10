AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $4.25 in the prior trading day, AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) closed at $4.36, up 2.59%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1580682 shares were traded. ASTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1000.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ASTS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on October 28, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On July 12, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $29.

On June 30, 2021, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on June 30, 2021, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Cisneros Adriana bought 36,364 shares for $5.50 per share. The transaction valued at 200,002 led to the insider holds 39,764 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 37.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASTS has reached a high of $14.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.9082, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.8214.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.65M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 60.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.33M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 12.91M with a Short Ratio of 14.55M, compared to 14.18M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.13% and a Short% of Float of 19.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.57 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.54, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$2.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.16. EPS for the following year is -$1.18, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$1.99.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $86.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $204M and the low estimate is $5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3,404.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.