Bioventus Inc. (BVS) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) was $1.31 for the day, up 5.65% from the previous closing price of $1.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 601899 shares were traded. BVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2100.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of BVS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when CHURCH KATRINA J sold 117 shares for $1.07 per share. The transaction valued at 125 led to the insider holds 10,353 shares of the business.

Singleton Mark Leonard sold 6,044 shares of BVS for $7,676 on Mar 24. The SVP & CFO now owns 12,581 shares after completing the transaction at $1.27 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Reali Kenneth Michael, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 9,811 shares for $1.39 each. As a result, the insider received 13,625 and left with 30,085 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BVS has reached a high of $14.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6886, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7745.

Shares Statistics:

BVS traded an average of 1.40M shares per day over the past three months and 914.59k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 61.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.26M. Insiders hold about 15.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BVS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.21M with a Short Ratio of 2.08M, compared to 1.33M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 3.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $117.5M to a low estimate of $115M. As of the current estimate, Bioventus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $117.29M, an estimated decrease of -0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $134.63M, a decrease of -4.10% less than the figure of -$0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $137.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BVS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $525M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $512M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $518.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $512.12M, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $557.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $563M and the low estimate is $553.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.