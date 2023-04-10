BLND (Blend Labs Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Blend Labs Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.93, up 3.72% from its previous closing price of $0.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0333 from its previous closing price. On the day, 579922 shares were traded. BLND stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9543 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BLND’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.20 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 25, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $4 to $2.75.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Ghamsari Nima sold 169,242 shares for $0.94 per share. The transaction valued at 158,766 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Sumner Crystal sold 15,180 shares of BLND for $24,819 on Feb 01. The Head of Legal, Compliance,Risk now owns 440,057 shares after completing the transaction at $1.64 per share. On Dec 27, another insider, Sumner Crystal, who serves as the Head of Legal, Compliance,Risk of the company, sold 45,943 shares for $1.12 each. As a result, the insider received 51,475 and left with 455,237 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLND now has a Market Capitalization of 225.36M and an Enterprise Value of 103.20M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.44 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLND has reached a high of $5.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4673, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0592.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BLND traded 1.90M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 238.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.77M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BLND as of Mar 14, 2023 were 9.23M with a Short Ratio of 9.23M, compared to 8.97M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.80% and a Short% of Float of 4.72%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $33.8M. It ranges from a high estimate of $34.6M to a low estimate of $32.55M. As of the current estimate, Blend Labs Inc.’s year-ago sales were $71.52M, an estimated decrease of -52.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.1M, a decrease of -38.80% over than the figure of -$52.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $49.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.5M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $191.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $126.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $165.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $235.2M, down -29.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $208.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $244.7M and the low estimate is $126.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.