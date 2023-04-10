Considering Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $115.34 in the prior trading day, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) closed at $109.69, down -4.90%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14383052 shares were traded. ABNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $113.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.66.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ABNB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 15, 2023, Wells Fargo reiterated its Overweight rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $130 to $165.

UBS reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on February 15, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $114 to $130.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when BALOGH ARISTOTLE N sold 2,750 shares for $121.68 per share. The transaction valued at 334,620 led to the insider holds 218,784 shares of the business.

Gebbia Joseph sold 308,334 shares of ABNB for $38,672,761 on Mar 31. The Director now owns 5,800,101 shares after completing the transaction at $125.42 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Gebbia Joseph, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 350,000 shares for $121.49 each. As a result, the insider received 42,521,944 and left with 6,108,435 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABNB now has a Market Capitalization of 69.25B and an Enterprise Value of 61.97B. As of this moment, Airbnb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABNB has reached a high of $174.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 120.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 108.41.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.24M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 635.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 383.24M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ABNB as of Mar 14, 2023 were 15.29M with a Short Ratio of 15.29M, compared to 20.34M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.42% and a Short% of Float of 3.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 24 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.59. EPS for the following year is $2.81, with 28 analysts recommending between $3.63 and $2.03.

Revenue Estimates

30 analysts predict $1.86B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.96B to a low estimate of $1.79B. As of the current estimate, Airbnb Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.53B, an estimated increase of 21.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.68B, an increase of 11.70% less than the figure of $21.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.57B.

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABNB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.99B, up 39.40% from the average estimate. Based on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.02B and the low estimate is $8.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.