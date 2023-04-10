Considering Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $0.09 in the prior trading day, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) closed at $0.10, up 4.00%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0038 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11365743 shares were traded. IDEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0988 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IDEX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 11, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.

On April 14, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on April 14, 2021, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 when Poor Alfred bought 400,000 shares for $0.25 per share. The transaction valued at 100,000 led to the insider holds 1,889,125 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IDEX has reached a high of $1.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1392, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3422.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 15.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13.1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 561.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 533.65M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IDEX as of Mar 14, 2023 were 60.42M with a Short Ratio of 60.42M, compared to 49.86M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.52% and a Short% of Float of 8.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $48.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $48.8M to a low estimate of $48.8M. As of the current estimate, Ideanomics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $26.25M, an estimated increase of 85.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $84.5M, an increase of 232.80% over than the figure of $85.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $84.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $84.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IDEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $132.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $132.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $132.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $114.08M, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $396.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $396.4M and the low estimate is $396.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 198.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.