Considering VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $0.12 in the prior trading day, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) closed at $0.14, up 12.12%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0148 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10098082 shares were traded. VBIV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1411 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0990.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VBIV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on November 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $2 from $5 previously.

On February 25, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on February 25, 2021, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC sold 4,251,563 shares for $0.11 per share. The transaction valued at 467,672 led to the insider holds 41,440,729 shares of the business.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC sold 1,832,563 shares of VBIV for $238,233 on Apr 05. The 10% Owner now owns 45,691,816 shares after completing the transaction at $0.13 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 4,810,623 shares for $0.16 each. As a result, the insider received 769,700 and left with 47,524,379 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 28.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VBIV has reached a high of $1.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4332, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6528.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.59M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 258.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.57M. Insiders hold about 0.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VBIV as of Mar 14, 2023 were 15.05M with a Short Ratio of 15.05M, compared to 13.44M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.83% and a Short% of Float of 7.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $820k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1M to a low estimate of $630k. As of the current estimate, VBI Vaccines Inc.’s year-ago sales were $126k, an estimated increase of 550.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.46M, an increase of 322.00% less than the figure of $550.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $930k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VBIV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08M, up 511.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.12M and the low estimate is $15.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 148.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.