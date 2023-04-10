Considering Youdao Inc. (DAO) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $6.79 in the prior trading day, Youdao Inc. (NYSE: DAO) closed at $6.95, up 2.36%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 698660 shares were traded. DAO stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.80.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DAO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Daiwa Securities on March 20, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $9.50 from $4 previously.

On February 24, 2023, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $4.60 to $10.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on March 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $15.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAO has reached a high of $10.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.72.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 260.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 502.17k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 123.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.42M. Insiders hold about 3.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DAO as of Mar 14, 2023 were 573.53k with a Short Ratio of 0.57M, compared to 573.76k on Feb 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.92. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.02 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $210.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $210.65M to a low estimate of $210.65M. As of the current estimate, Youdao Inc.’s year-ago sales were $145.73M, an estimated increase of 44.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $227.17M, an increase of 36.20% less than the figure of $44.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $227.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $227.17M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $734.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $657.27M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $714.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $557.98M, up 28.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $904.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $970.81M and the low estimate is $808.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.