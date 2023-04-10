FRC (First Republic Bank) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, First Republic Bank’s stock clocked out at $14.03, up 4.39% from its previous closing price of $13.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 22962370 shares were traded. FRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.14.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FRC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on March 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5 from $140 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FRC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.61B. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.19.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FRC is 1.01, which has changed by -91.09% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -6.97% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FRC has reached a high of $171.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 86.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 124.71.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FRC traded 31.77M shares on average per day over the past three months and 51.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 184.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.39M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FRC as of Mar 14, 2023 were 8.99M with a Short Ratio of 8.99M, compared to 4.66M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.83% and a Short% of Float of 4.86%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.08, FRC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.08. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.77.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.5 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $1.49 and low estimates of -$1.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.6 and -$4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.97. EPS for the following year is $3.69, with 16 analysts recommending between $8.8 and -$2.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $1.17B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.39B to a low estimate of $1.04B. As of the current estimate, First Republic Bank’s year-ago sales were $1.4B, an estimated decrease of -16.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $890.64M, a decrease of -41.00% less than the figure of -$16.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $552.24M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.87B, down -33.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.94B and the low estimate is $2.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.