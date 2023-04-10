Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) closed the day trading at $1.09 up 9.00% from the previous closing price of $1.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1957349 shares were traded. GOSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GOSS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 18.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 17.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

SMBC Nikko Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on December 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Giraudo Bryan bought 55,000 shares for $1.02 per share. The transaction valued at 56,094 led to the insider holds 125,990 shares of the business.

Hasnain Faheem bought 440,500 shares of GOSS for $503,580 on Mar 22. The President & CEO now owns 4,495,897 shares after completing the transaction at $1.14 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Hasnain Faheem, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 269,389 shares for $1.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 322,324 and bolstered with 4,055,397 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOSS has reached a high of $15.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7586, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.4503.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GOSS traded about 4.01M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GOSS traded about 2.52M shares per day. A total of 94.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.93M. Shares short for GOSS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 25.35M with a Short Ratio of 24.52M, compared to 26.89M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26.84% and a Short% of Float of 30.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.57 and a low estimate of -$0.67, while EPS last year was -$0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.68 and -$2.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.75. EPS for the following year is -$2.38, with 13 analysts recommending between -$1.9 and -$3.13.