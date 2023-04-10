I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY).

The price of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) closed at $2.07 in the last session, down -2.82% from day before closing price of $2.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 604728 shares were traded. UNCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0201.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UNCY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Schiller Brigitte bought 15,000 shares for $0.82 per share. The transaction valued at 12,375 led to the insider holds 15,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 32.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNCY has reached a high of $2.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2395, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8300.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UNCY traded on average about 5.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 561.36k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 15.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.84M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.30% stake in the company. Shares short for UNCY as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.39M with a Short Ratio of 1.39M, compared to 180.34k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.19% and a Short% of Float of 15.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$2.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.31 and -$1.48.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $91.8M and the low estimate is $6.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24,020.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.