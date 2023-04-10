I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG).

After finishing at $0.23 in the prior trading day, WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) closed at $0.23, down -1.12%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0026 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4554673 shares were traded. WETG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2490 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2105.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WETG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.00 and its Current Ratio is at 11.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WETG now has a Market Capitalization of 44.67M and an Enterprise Value of 24.41M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.98 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WETG has reached a high of $50.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3528, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7412.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.43M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 192.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.16M. Insiders hold about 68.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WETG as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.71M with a Short Ratio of 1.71M, compared to 1.81M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.88% and a Short% of Float of 1.68%.