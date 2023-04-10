In spite of Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:APRN) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.68, up 0.40% from its previous closing price of $0.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0027 from its previous closing price. On the day, 846384 shares were traded. APRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6975 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6600.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of APRN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on August 10, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On July 21, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 30, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Findley Linda sold 11,485 shares for $0.84 per share. The transaction valued at 9,619 led to the insider holds 234,644 shares of the business.

Krechmer Irina sold 4,110 shares of APRN for $3,442 on Feb 28. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 56,516 shares after completing the transaction at $0.84 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Leitgeb Terri, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 928 shares for $0.84 each. As a result, the insider received 777 and left with 13,293 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APRN has reached a high of $8.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9040, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4009.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that APRN traded 6.95M shares on average per day over the past three months and 967.91k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.35M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.80% stake in the company. Shares short for APRN as of Mar 14, 2023 were 5.76M with a Short Ratio of 5.76M, compared to 6.88M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.31% and a Short% of Float of 10.99%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.63 and a low estimate of -$0.91, while EPS last year was -$0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.4 and -$3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.4. EPS for the following year is -$1.56, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.13 and -$2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $100.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $107.2M to a low estimate of $95.69M. As of the current estimate, Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $107.01M, an estimated decrease of -5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $109.05M, a decrease of -7.40% less than the figure of -$5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $123.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $94.45M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $458.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $447.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $452.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $470.38M, down -3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $451.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $546.8M and the low estimate is $332.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.