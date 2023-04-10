In spite of InflaRx N.V.’s (NASDAQ:IFRX) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, InflaRx N.V.’s stock clocked out at $5.50, down -9.84% from its previous closing price of $6.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12010304 shares were traded. IFRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.26.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IFRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on October 28, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IFRX has reached a high of $7.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.32.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IFRX traded 1.88M shares on average per day over the past three months and 12.52M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.62M. Insiders hold about 15.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IFRX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 266.35k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 347.95k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.60% and a Short% of Float of 0.67%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.85. EPS for the following year is -$0.98, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$1.84.