In spite of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTGX) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) closed at $18.47 up 2.50% from its previous closing price of $18.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1830758 shares were traded. PTGX stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.16.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on August 25, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On February 11, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $55.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on October 12, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $49 to $55.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTGX now has a Market Capitalization of 947.05M and an Enterprise Value of 713.35M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 34.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 26.84 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTGX has reached a high of $25.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.60.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PTGX has traded an average of 1.72M shares per day and 1.34M over the past ten days. A total of 49.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.48M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PTGX as of Mar 14, 2023 were 5.17M with a Short Ratio of 5.17M, compared to 2.6M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.08% and a Short% of Float of 13.69%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$0.91, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.75, with high estimates of -$0.65 and low estimates of -$0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.68 and -$3.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.77. EPS for the following year is -$2.69, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.58 and -$3.44.