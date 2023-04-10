In spite of ShotSpotter Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SSTI) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) closed at $25.95 down -11.76% from its previous closing price of $29.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$13.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 540917 shares were traded. SSTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.50.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ShotSpotter Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 277.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on April 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $30 from $48 previously.

On October 19, 2022, JMP Securities Upgraded its rating to Mkt Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $42.

Lake Street Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $38.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Clark Ralph A. sold 9,786 shares for $36.08 per share. The transaction valued at 353,089 led to the insider holds 531,328 shares of the business.

Stewart Alan R. sold 310 shares of SSTI for $10,931 on Mar 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 112,356 shares after completing the transaction at $35.26 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Clark Ralph A., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 274 shares for $35.51 each. As a result, the insider received 9,729 and left with 541,114 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SSTI now has a Market Capitalization of 318.31M and an Enterprise Value of 311.26M. As of this moment, ShotSpotter’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 49.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 39.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SSTI has reached a high of $39.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.36.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SSTI has traded an average of 39.85K shares per day and 142.22k over the past ten days. A total of 12.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.89M. Insiders hold about 7.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SSTI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 252.09k with a Short Ratio of 0.24M, compared to 252.19k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.07% and a Short% of Float of 3.37%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.65 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $21.38M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $21.65M to a low estimate of $21.02M. As of the current estimate, ShotSpotter Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.97M, an estimated increase of 53.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.62M, an increase of 6.60% less than the figure of $53.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.77M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $81.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $81.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $81.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $58.16M, up 39.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $94.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $95.46M and the low estimate is $94.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.