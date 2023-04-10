In the case of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO), what’s next?

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) closed the day trading at $13.47 up 7.81% from the previous closing price of $12.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5364048 shares were traded. DLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.35.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DLO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on March 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $14 from $36 previously.

New Street Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DLocal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DLO has reached a high of $33.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.20.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DLO traded about 1.43M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DLO traded about 3.2M shares per day. A total of 296.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.84M. Insiders hold about 9.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DLO as of Mar 14, 2023 were 9.2M with a Short Ratio of 9.20M, compared to 7.06M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.11% and a Short% of Float of 8.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and $0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $0.86, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.09 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $133.02M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $136.43M to a low estimate of $126.63M. As of the current estimate, DLocal Limited’s year-ago sales were $87.45M, an estimated increase of 52.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $148.97M, an increase of 47.20% less than the figure of $52.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $158M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $137.6M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $682M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $567.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $622.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $418.93M, up 48.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $869.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.04B and the low estimate is $710.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.