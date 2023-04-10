In the case of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR), what’s next?

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) closed the day trading at $1.47 down -5.16% from the previous closing price of $1.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 682588 shares were traded. JSPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JSPR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on February 28, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On November 08, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 27 when Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares for $1.50 per share. The transaction valued at 4,700,000 led to the insider holds 8,761,891 shares of the business.

ROCHE HOLDING LTD sold 75,000 shares of JSPR for $141,750 on Jan 25. The 10% Owner now owns 4,549,606 shares after completing the transaction at $1.89 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, Lis William, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 24,743 shares for $2.08 each. As a result, the insider received 51,404 and left with 40,486 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JSPR has reached a high of $4.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8369, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4718.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JSPR traded about 2.68M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JSPR traded about 595.88k shares per day. A total of 109.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.44M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.50% stake in the company. Shares short for JSPR as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.04M with a Short Ratio of 3.04M, compared to 2.37M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.78% and a Short% of Float of 3.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.4, while EPS last year was -$0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.01 and -$1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.87, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$1.55.