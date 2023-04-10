In What Direction Will Amyris Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) was $1.30 for the day, up 7.44% from the previous closing price of $1.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2706615 shares were traded. AMRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMRS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

ROTH Capital Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when ALVAREZ EDUARDO sold 231,368 shares for $1.23 per share. The transaction valued at 284,305 led to the insider holds 612,546 shares of the business.

Kung Frank sold 200,000 shares of AMRS for $700,000 on Sep 21. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $3.50 per share. On Sep 20, another insider, Kung Frank, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 400,000 shares for $3.60 each. As a result, the insider received 1,440,000 and left with 36,488 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMRS has reached a high of $4.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3824, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1157.

Shares Statistics:

AMRS traded an average of 5.01M shares per day over the past three months and 3.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 327.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 233.91M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AMRS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 49.1M with a Short Ratio of 56.20M, compared to 47.43M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.51% and a Short% of Float of 19.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $59.6M to a low estimate of $47.65M. As of the current estimate, Amyris Inc.’s year-ago sales were $57.71M, an estimated decrease of -9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $278.62M, an increase of 327.30% over than the figure of -$9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $283M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $268.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $536M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $481.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $519.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $269.85M, up 92.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $471.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $539.7M and the low estimate is $415.14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.