In What Direction Will PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PCT) Stock Goes From Here?

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) closed the day trading at $6.16 down -1.28% from the previous closing price of $6.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 770582 shares were traded. PCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.04.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PCT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 16, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On September 23, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $31.

On August 26, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on August 26, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 04 when Olson Dustin sold 1,174 shares for $6.51 per share. The transaction valued at 7,643 led to the insider holds 484,045 shares of the business.

Scott John Stewart sold 72,716 shares of PCT for $539,211 on Jul 20. The Director now owns 1,159,709 shares after completing the transaction at $7.42 per share. On Jul 19, another insider, Scott John Stewart, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 73,546 shares for $7.17 each. As a result, the insider received 527,215 and left with 1,232,425 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.01B and an Enterprise Value of 1.10B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCT has reached a high of $10.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.57.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PCT traded about 2.00M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PCT traded about 1.57M shares per day. A total of 163.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.02M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PCT as of Mar 14, 2023 were 23.12M with a Short Ratio of 23.12M, compared to 20.5M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.13% and a Short% of Float of 21.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.4 and -$0.94.