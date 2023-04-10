Invest in Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $27.57 in the prior trading day, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) closed at $27.53, down -0.15%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1222799 shares were traded. AEHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.00.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AEHR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 162.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Erickson Gayn sold 50,000 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,000,000 led to the insider holds 569,064 shares of the business.

SPINK KENNETH B. sold 25,000 shares of AEHR for $880,500 on Mar 01. The VP of Finance and CFO now owns 99,880 shares after completing the transaction at $35.22 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, ROSATI MARIO M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 98,083 shares for $36.42 each. As a result, the insider received 3,572,379 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEHR now has a Market Capitalization of 764.22M and an Enterprise Value of 727.84M. As of this moment, Aehr’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 53.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEHR has reached a high of $40.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.89.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.19M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 27.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.27M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AEHR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.35M with a Short Ratio of 4.82M, compared to 4.58M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.65% and a Short% of Float of 17.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.59 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.57. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.04 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $22.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.71M to a low estimate of $21.3M. As of the current estimate, Aehr Test Systems’s year-ago sales were $20.29M, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.2M, an increase of 117.40% over than the figure of $8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.2M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $65.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $63.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $64.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.83M, up 27.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $102.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $105.09M and the low estimate is $100.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 58.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.