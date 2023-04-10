Invest in Gevo Inc. (GEVO) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $1.29 in the prior trading day, Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) closed at $1.27, down -1.16%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0150 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2997162 shares were traded. GEVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GEVO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.10 and its Current Ratio is at 16.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.25.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $2.30.

On February 09, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on February 09, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when Smull L Lynn sold 17,676 shares for $1.89 per share. The transaction valued at 33,409 led to the insider holds 797,725 shares of the business.

Nurmat Alisher K sold 1,010 shares of GEVO for $1,770 on Dec 12. The VP and Controller now owns 51,903 shares after completing the transaction at $1.75 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Marsh Andrew, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 41,904 shares for $2.04 each. As a result, the insider received 85,379 and left with 203,562 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GEVO now has a Market Capitalization of 302.39M and an Enterprise Value of -32.45M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 254.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -27.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GEVO has reached a high of $4.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8202, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2603.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.37M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 237.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.16M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GEVO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 41.79M with a Short Ratio of 46.08M, compared to 43.76M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.62% and a Short% of Float of 19.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.39 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.92M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.85M to a low estimate of $1M. As of the current estimate, Gevo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $54k, an estimated increase of 3,455.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.34M, an increase of 1,770.70% less than the figure of $3,455.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GEVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $533k, up 280.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.06M and the low estimate is $13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 782.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.