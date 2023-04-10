Investing in Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Inozyme Pharma Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.67, up 14.89% from its previous closing price of $4.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2411189 shares were traded. INZY stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.88.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INZY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on March 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $6 from $4.50 previously.

On May 26, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $5.

On February 07, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $33.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on February 07, 2022, with a $33 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Hopfner Robert Lorne bought 344,592 shares for $4.54 per share. The transaction valued at 1,563,724 led to the insider holds 3,213,586 shares of the business.

Hopfner Robert Lorne bought 156,766 shares of INZY for $652,335 on Mar 28. The Director now owns 2,868,994 shares after completing the transaction at $4.16 per share. On Mar 27, another insider, Hopfner Robert Lorne, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 51,074 shares for $3.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 188,729 and bolstered with 2,712,228 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INZY has reached a high of $5.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.81.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INZY traded 1.61M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.46M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.82M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for INZY as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.77M with a Short Ratio of 1.77M, compared to 2.15M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.38% and a Short% of Float of 6.52%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.3 and -$1.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.8. EPS for the following year is -$1.76, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.17 and -$2.44.