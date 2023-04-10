Is ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) closed at $0.24 in the last session, down -5.53% from day before closing price of $0.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0214 from its previous closing price. On the day, 767007 shares were traded. ATIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2449 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2340.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ATIP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on October 27, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $1.15 from $2 previously.

On April 06, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $2.

The Benchmark Company Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Tansey Eimile bought 45,000 shares for $0.55 per share. The transaction valued at 24,615 led to the insider holds 133,652 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATIP has reached a high of $2.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3505, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7519.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ATIP traded on average about 385.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 389.9k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 204.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 201.59M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ATIP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.7M with a Short Ratio of 4.85M, compared to 4.28M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 5.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$2.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $162.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $165.4M to a low estimate of $160.5M. As of the current estimate, ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $155.76M, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $164.35M, an increase of 6.80% over than the figure of $4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $172.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $158.76M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $639.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $634.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $636.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $627.87M, up 1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $674.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $725.8M and the low estimate is $654.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.